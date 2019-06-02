Sunday morning road accident: Seven injured after PUJ fell on one side

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least seven individuals were injured after the Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ) which they boarded fell on one side past 5 a.m. today, June 2, 2019.

Cebu City’s medical personnel brought the still unidentified victims to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for the treatment of their injuries.

Leonardo Patinlag of Barangay Quiot, Cebu City said that he was traversing Natalio Bacalso Avenue with more than 20 passengers inside his Isuzu Elf PUJ on his way to the downtown area.

Patinlag said that he tried to avoid from hitting a motorcycle that was traveling ahead of his PUJ when he reached the vicinity of the Basak Pardo skywalk, which caused his unit to fall on one side.

Motorcycle driver Aaron Paul Adora, 26, was unharmed, but he was found to be driving without a drivers license and a registration for his motorcycle.

Personnel from Cebu City’s Traffic Division are now investigating the Sunday morning traffic accident./dcb