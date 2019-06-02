Last-minute school supply shoppers flock Cebu City’s bazaars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Last minute back to school shoppers filled the bazaars in downtown Cebu City on Sunday, June 2, a day before the start of classes in public schools on June 3.

Several parents and students were in downtown bazaars as they searched for school supplies sold at cheaper prices than those at department stores and malls.

Some bought school items in bulk or wholesale which was a wise way to purchase these school items as these would be a bargain for them.

For example, customers, who bought wholesale or by the dozen an 80-leaves notebook at P140 to P180 depending on the design compared to those buying an 80-leaves notebook by piece, which would cost them P12 to P16 each.

Mercy Hart, 42, is among those who were hoping to get cheaper finds for her incoming daughter, Maria Ray, who is an incoming Grade 6 pupil at Pinamungajan Central Elementary School, Pinamungajan town, in Cebu’s midwest.

“Mas barato man diri kay naa may mga discount kung dinaghan ang paliton,” Hart told CDN Digital.

(I can save a little in buying from this bazaar because they give discounts if you buy in wholesale.)

With about P600, Hart is able to buy 13 notebooks, pad papers, pens, drawing books and other art materials for Maria Ray’s school requirements.

On Monday, at least 560 thousand elementary and high school students in Cebu province are expected to be back to their respective schools.

Cebu Province Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Rhea Mar Angtud earlier advised parents and children not to miss the classes on the first week.

Angtud said that unlike in previous years when schools use the first week of classes just to clean the classrooms, lectures would already start since maintenance works in the schools have already been made during the Brigada Eskwela last May 20 to 25./dbs