Search for Cebu’s Mutya Pilipinas 2019 candidate on

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Who will be Cebu’s best for the upcoming Mutya Pilipinas 2019?

Fashion designer and award-winning choreographer Lemuel Rosos, the Cebu provincial director for Mutya Pilipinas, confirmed that they were accepting applicants who would be interested to join the pageant.

“They can submit their applications until June 6 here in my shop,” Rosos told CDN Digital.

The pageant is open to women ages 18 to 25 years old, single, and they should be Filipino.

At least 20 ladies are expected to compete for the Mutya Pilipinas – Cebu 2019 title slated on July 11 at SM City Cebu.

“It is their time to shine. Be ready. Just be yourselves,” Rosos advises the candidates.

He also said that it would depends on Cory Quirino, president for Mutya Pilipinas, how many from Cebu would represent in the national stage this year.

This is the first time that Rosos got the Cebu franchise for the Mutya Pilipinas.

He also confirmed that it was Cory Quirino, the president for Mutya Pilipinas reached out to her for the Cebu franchise.

But what made Rosos say yes to be the provincial director of Mutya Pilipinas pageant?

His love and passion for pageantry were among the reasons why he accepted the Quirino’s offer.

“I believe I can be of great help sa atong mga beautiful Cebuanas who want their platforms to be heard. Daghan kaayo ta og mga gwapa ug empowered women,” he said.

(I believe I can be of great help to beautiful Cebuanas who want their platforms to be heard. We have a lot of pretty and empowered women.)

Cebu has already produced Mutya Pilipinas winners in the past like Ilene De Vera (2017) and Eva Patalinjug (2014). /dbs