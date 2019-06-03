SWU-Phinma bags U19 title of Dreamers National Basketball Challenge

Cebu City, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Baby Cobras nabbed the 19-under title after they beat the Sisters of Mary-Boystown, 75-50, in the finals of the Dreamers National Basketball Challenge last weekend at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball court along Mango Avenue.

Charles Libatog helped lead the Baby Cobras’ domination in the title game as he scored 28 points.

The win completed SWU-Phinma’s clean sweep of the tournament.

In the eliminations, the Baby Cobras bested the likes of Ateneo de Cebu, Sisters of Mary-Boystown, Jaguars Bacolod, Pinoy Youth Dreamers and TABCI of Tacloban.

Also contributing to the Baby Cobras’ cause of head coach Jerry Abuyabor were defensive ace Arron Nopal, promising player Kobe Cole and speedy guard Kendall Limana, who was named to the Mythical Five. /bmjo