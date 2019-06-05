‘Siomai tag tres’ is still Deanna Wong’s favorite

Cebu City, Philippines—Just like most of the Cebuana volleybelles competing in Manila, Deanna Wong feels excited whenever the volleyball season is over since it gives her a chance to return home to Cebu and be with family again.

Just recently, the Ateneo de Manila Lady Eagles setter came home following a successful championship stint in Season 81 of the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament, wherein the Lady Eagles won the title against the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Lady Tigresses.

During her guesting in the weekly CDN Sportstalk show in CDN Digital’s Facebook page last Monday, the 20-year-old Wong, the UAAP’s Best Setter in Season 80, shared some of the things she does when she’s back home in Cebu for a vacation.

“When in Cebu, I’m with my family. Gala-gala lang sa (Just go around the) mall and enjoy like watch a movie,” Wong said, adding that the beach also is an option as long as they have enough time.

Read more: Wong on choosing Ateneo after high school: ‘It just felt right’

Wong also said she makes it a point to visit the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), where she played high school volleyball before going to Ateneo for college.

“Kung may time, balik ako sa San Jose to train kase to be conditioned for when we go back to training [with Ateneo],” Wong added.

(When I have time, I go to San Jose to train to be conditioned for when we go back to training [with Ateneo].)

But one thing that really excites the Cebuana volleyball sensation when she’s in Cebu is the food.

“Siyempre, I don’t forget the food here in Cebu. That’s what I miss, like manok Bisaya, larang, ngohiong, and siyempre, from San Jose, siomai tag tres! (P3.00-siomai) That’s my favorite!” Wong said.

Wong loves siomai so much, she would even choose it over another favorite of hers in Manila, the more expensive ramen from a noted ramen restaurant in Manila.

“You can’t beat the classics, siomai tag tres!” answered Wong when asked to choose between ramen or siomai.

Wong is now enjoying her break here in Cebu with her family and friends and promises to be recharged once they go back to training this coming July 1. /bmjo