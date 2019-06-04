Palace welcomes South Korea’s move to relax visa application for Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang welcomed Monday the move of South Korea to relax visa requirements for Filipinos visiting the Asian country.

“The Palace appreciates the kind words of ROK (Republic of Korea) Ambassador to the Philippines Han Dong-Man when he announced that his country will start moderating visa requirements, as well as relaxing their application processes, among others, in favor of Filipinos,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

On Sunday, South Korean ambassador Han Dongman said they were simplifying visa processing to encourage more Filipinos to visit South Korea as Manila and Seoul marked the 70th anniversary of Philippine-Korean diplomatic ties.

Panelo said the Philippines is the first among the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) member-states to establish diplomatic relations with the Republic of Korea (ROK).

“Both countries have shared history, a brotherhood forged in blood when together we fought in defense of freedom and democracy in the Korean Peninsula during the Korean War,” he said.

“South Korea remains our steady partner and true friend even as we scale new heights in our diplomatic relations,” he added.

South Korea is the Philippines’ 7th largest trading partner, 5th largest official development assistance (ODA) partner, one of our foremost defense and security partners and top tourist source of the country.

