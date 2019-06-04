PB Member Daan prepares for new function as pro-tempore presiding officer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reelected Provincial Board Member Yolanda “Yoly” Daan garnered the highest percentage of votes cast in the May 13, 2019 midterm polls.

Having been elected as the number one PB Member, Daan will assume the position of acting presiding officer in the absence of Vice Governor-elect Hilario Davide III.

Daan, who was first elected as Cebu PB Member in 2016, said that she did not expect to top the PB race given her health condition during the campaign period.

“Mao na atong giingon nga mag bunga gyud ang atong paningkamot during the campaign period. Dako na kaayo ko nga pasalamat nga nakasugakod ko bisan sa kalisod usahay nga high blood ko during sa kampanya,” Daan said in an interview this morning, June 4, 2019.

(I am now reaping the fruits of my labor. I am just very thankful that I survived the campaign period despite having high blood pressure concerns then.)

Since it will be her first time to function as pro-tempore presiding officer, Daan said she will have to prepare and study what’s expected of her.

Davide, Daan and other newly elected provincial officials will assume their respective posts on July 1 since June 30, which is supposed to be the schedule for their assumption to office, falls on a Sunday.

A total of 17 PB members will consist the Cebu Provincial Board. Two each will represent the seven congressional districts in Cebu province. The three others will represent the Sanguniang Kabataan Federation, Association of Barangay Councils and the Philippine Councilors League Cebu Chapter.

Of the 14 elected PB members, Daan garnered the highest percentage of votes casts in the May 13, 2019 election.

Data released by the Provincial Commission on Elections (Comelec) office this morning showed that Daan garnered a total of 202,810 votes or 46.96 percent of the total votes cast in the first district of Cebu that consist of the cities of Talisay, Naga, and Carcar and the towns of Minglanilla and Sibonga. The district has a total of 431,872 registered voters.

Ronnie Amistoso, in-charge of the Cebu Provincial Comelec records section, said they ranked the winning board members based on the percentage of votes that they accumulated in their respective districts.

Reelected second district Board Member Jose Mari Salvador got the second highest vote percentage of 43.46 percent while reelected seventh district Board Member Jerome Christian Librando ranked third with 43.34 vote percentage.

Librando is the PB’s current pro-tempore presiding officer. /dcb