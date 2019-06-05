2 Cebu LGUs still without rehab program for recovering drug dependents – Meca

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Toledo City and Asturias town located in the midwestern part of Cebu province are still without their own community based rehabilitation program (CBRP) that will cater to the needs of recovering drug depends.

Carmen Remedios Durano-Meca, Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) chief, said that Asturias town’s application for the establishment of a CBRP remains pending with the Central Visayas office of the Department of Health (DOH-7) for assessment.

Interventionists that will operate the proposed CBRP in Toledo City are also yet to undergo the Matrix Intensive Outpatient Program (MIOP) administered by DOH-7.

Earlier, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) filed a complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman against 45 mayors nationwide for the low-functionality of their anti-drug abuse councils (ADAC). Among those charged were Toledo City, San Fernando town and San Francisco town in Camotes Island in Cebu province.

In their anti-drug council performance audit report, DILG gave San Fernando a score of only 32 while Toledo City and San Francisco town were tagged as noncompliant.

Read more: DILG files raps vs town execs for low-functioning anti-drug councils

But since the offenses made by San Fernando and San Fransico town were more of documentary lapses, Meca said they already made representations for DILG to reconsider the inclusion of the two LGUs in their Ombudsman complaint. Both also have functional CBRPs.

The case of Toledo City and Asturias town is different. The two localities will have to comply with the CBRP requirement to avoid DILG sanctions, Meca said.

Meca said that having their own CBRP will also allow the two localities to properly manage their share of recovering drug dependents.

Quoting CPADAO data, Meca said that at least 46,000 drug dependents surrendered since 2016. But only 14,373 of these availed of intervention offered by their respective LGUs.

Of the 14, 373 surrenderees, only 8,221 have completed the CBRP and are now undergoing monitoring to ensure that they will not relapse.

“For the 49 LGUs, 35 naa nay completers. Kani sila i-undergo sa monitoring under the community service aftercare program which is implemented the Municipal or City Social Welfare Offices. Sila ang mo-monitor for one year sa mga completers sa rehab program,” Meca said.

(Of the 49 (Cebu) LGUS (with CBRPs), 35 already have (graduated) program completers. These completers will be made to undergo monitoring under the community service aftercare program implemented by the different Municipal or City Social Welfare Offices. These offices will monitor the completers for a a period of one year.) /dcb