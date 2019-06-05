5 superfoods to keep your children enthusiastic about school

Is your child always sleepy in school?

Have you noticed the lack of interest to complete homeworks or carry out school-related tasks?

Are you always worried that your child may be left behind?

If behavioral issues have been ruled out, then maybe its time to do something about that diet.

As they say, “We are what we eat,” and as parents/guardians of these children, it is our responsibility to introduce our little ones to healthy food and cultivate healthy eating habits that will make them interactive and productive in school and in life.

Here are some superfoods that you might want to consider to feed your children so they will be full of energy and enthusiasm!

1. Oatmeal

If you are looking for a kid-friendly breakfast, then choosing oatmeal is your gem! It’s low in calories but is rich in fiber and carbohydrates that can provide your children with the much-needed energy boost. Oatmeal comes in different flavors these days and a chocolate-flavored oatmeal is always a better alternative than a chocolate bar.

2. Eggs

Who doesn’t like eggs? Eggs contain nine essential proteins that are responsible for building bones, making your child strong and sturdy for those physical activities in school. The best thing about eggs is that they can be prepared in different ways — scrambled, sunny side up, hardboiled, poached…name it! It can also be paired with just about anything so do not be afraid to play it up a little and give your child little surprises every time she opens her snack or lunch box.

3. Apples

There is a reason why you keep hearing the line, “An apple a day, keeps the doctor away.” Why? Because there is truth to it! An apple a day does keep the doctor away because the fruit is a powerful source of antioxidants including Vitamin C that boosts immunity and encourages the production of white blood cells. So go ahead, give your child an apple or two to enjoy today!

4. Chicken

You know what else is rich in protein?

Chicken!

The chicken breast, specifically, is a great source of low-fat protein which builds the body’s muscle mass. Chicken liver, on the other hand, is rich with iron, a mineral that can help treat anemia.

A bowl of hot chicken soup is the best comfort food during rainy nights and weekends, while roasted chicken will always be a great viand for dinners in the company of your family.

Savor a meal of tasty chicken as you spend time with your children, asking them about how they are doing in school so you can catch up on their progress and the friends they have made.

5. Yogurt

Who says yogurt is boring? On the contrary, yogurt is an exciting treat because it can be transformed into a tasty treat that can be mixed with different food elements. For your children, mix it up with fruits. Cold fruit yogurt is the best treat after a long day in school. Letting your child consume yogurt daily will definitely strengthen the immune system as it contains probiotics. It is also rich in calcium, a nutrient responsible for maintaining bone health.

How about you? What do you give your children to keep them enthusiastic about school? / celr