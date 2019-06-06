Man dies of electrocution while checking wires in Patria De Cebu Dormitory

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Edwin Ricafort and some of his companions were about ready to leave the Patria De Cebu Dormitory a few minutes past 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, when they heard a loud crash on the third floor.

There was a heavy downpour in the area so one of them joked about a heavy object falling from the sky.

The dormitory is undergoing renovation work and Ricafort and his fellow workers are part of the construction and electrical team.

Ricafort said they were leaving the building when the foreman told them that someone is still working on the third floor.

One of them then went upstairs and found the lifeless body of Gilbert Getubig, 32, with a pair of pliers on his right hand while his left hand was clutching an electrical wire.

Getubig is a resident of Barangay Lagtang in Talisay City and is married with one child.

He is described as one of the electricians in the ongoing renovation work of the Patria De Cebu Dormitory, which is located on P. Gomez Street in Barangay Santo Niño, Cebu City.

He was checking on the electrical wiring of the building when he was electrocuted.

Personnel from the Cebu City Government’s Emergency Medical Services immediately responded to a call by one of the village staff who reported that Getubig was unresponsive.

Police Majo Joemar Pomarejos, commander of the Waterfront Police Station, said they did not see any signs of foul play on Getubig. / celr