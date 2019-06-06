PDEA-7 arrests six persons in Inayawan drug den

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested six persons during a buy-bust operation conducted a few minutes past 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, in Sitio Little Plaza, Barangay Inayawan.

PDEA-7 Spokesperson Leiah Albiar identified them as Mikko Paraiso, Joselito Yangson, Jerson Yangson, Rhulgan Donoso, Charlie Pag-ong and Dexter Gomez.

All six arrested persons are of legal age and are residents of Barangay Inayawan.

They were caught inside the room of Paraiso with 12 grams of shabu (methamphetamine) with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P81, 600.

Albiar said Paraiso’s room is a drug den, which is used for pot sessions and drug transactions.

Albiar said Paraiso’s illegal activities were reported to PDEA-7’s office by the barangay officials.

Paraiso was placed under surveillance by PDEA-7 agents for four days before the buy-bust operation happened on June 5. / celr