MHAM College Inc. opens doors to STEM graduates this August

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Matias H. Aznar Memoral (MHAM) College Inc., a newly opened academic institution for undergraduate studies, is slated to open this new school year on August 2019.

Its flagship school, MHAM College of Medicine, is known for producing stellar alumni and Physician Board Exam topnotchers.

With its continued success in the medical scene, its legacy is set to grow ever further with an expansion of a new school and a new building located in R. Duterte St., Banawa-Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Its new headquarters will have state-of-the-art facilities, a 24/7 learning kumon and high-tech laboratories.

Housing both the MHAM College Inc., and MHAM College of Medicine, the 10-storey building is set to be fully functional on its opening on August 5, 2019.

There will be three pilot course offerings namely the Bachelor of Science in Biology, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Planning, and Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology (Medical Laboratory Sciences).

According to College of Arts and Sciences Dean, Dr. Jose Oclarit, the BS Biology course will be a feeder program for MHAM’s College of Medicine.

With its specialized elective subjects such as DNA Technology, Radiation Physics and Biology, it would be a premier preparatory course that would further enhance the understanding of students of “cells” in the genetic level, Oclarit added.

The Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology, on the other hand, will also be a preparatory course for would-be medicine students which will equip them with knowledge and skills in laboratory tests used in the detection, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases.

According to Oclarit, the BS Bio and BS Med Tech students will share the same advanced and highly-specialised laboratories such as the DNA Forensics Laboratory, Tissue Culture Laboratory, Medicinal Chemistry Laboratory and Cancer Research Laboratory.

Distinct from the two pre-med courses, The Bachelor of Science in Environmental Planning is a special course that is geared towards honing students to be employed in local government units, research institutions and environmental programs.

“It is an “in” thing already because of climate changes and disasters happening not only in the country but globally,” VP for Academics, Dr. Arlene Diaz said.

Oclarit also said that it would have a Board Exam certification which would determine the eligibility of its graduates to hold an office in the local government.

With these three courses, MHAM College Inc., aims to set a standard in molding students to be the best in the medical field as they move towards having highly specialised programs and more modern facilities.

K-12 graduates of the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) strand are qualified to apply for these programs.

More courses will be offered in the future with Respiratory Therapy, which is currently in the pipeline.

For inquiries and more information visit MHAM College Inc.’s Facebook page http://facebook.com/WeAreMham .