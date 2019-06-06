Maayo Well to mark two years in Cebu with Wellniversary Fair 2019

Maayo Well, formerly Maayo Medical, the country’s first and only wellness hub offers comprehensive, integrated and holistic healthcare solutions to Filipinos and foreign guests.

Built with the aim to improve and elevate Cebu as a world-class medical tourism destination, Maayo Well integrates the concept of comfort and wellness in medical facilities and delivers a seamless patient journey.

Focusing on preventive and holistic healthcare, it opened its Wellness Clinics – specialty clinics dedicated to a wide range of medical specializations.

Now, as Maayo Well celebrates its 2nd anniversary, the premier outpatient care facility in Cebu pays it forward as they offer various wellness activities through their Wellniversary Fair 2019.

This June 8, enjoy a whole day of fun and informative wellness activities as Maayo Well continues its mission of providing better access to quality healthcare towards the local and global community.

Here are five reasons why you need to visit Maayo Well’s Wellniversary Fair 2019:

(1) Finding the light within — Embark on a stress-free day through guided meditations and yogic wisdom to inspire and strengthen your path to enlightenment. And on June 8 at Maayo Well, you can start or end your day right feeling enlightened as you avail of the wide array of Yoga classes for the day from Water Yoga (7-8 a.m.) to Sunset Yoga (4-5 p.m.). Release your energy also with their Zumba class at 8-9 a.m.

(2) Discover wellness and sustainable products – Explore on-site concessionaires showcasing their goods ranging from farm-fresh organic produce, vegan food options, and eco-friendly everyday products.

(3) Take baby steps towards a healthier lifestyle — Take small steps towards a healthier lifestyle with a handful of wellness talks prepared by Maayo Well like:

(a) Mindful Eating — Regain a healthy relationship with our food by learning how to take a step back towards binge eating and overindulgence. The “Mindful Eating” talk will be held at 8-9 a.m.

(b) Tap Your Stress Away — Live life to the fullest and discover how to shed off physical, mental and emotional stress with ‘Tap your Stress Away.” This talk about handling stress will be conducted at 9-10 a.m.

(c) PCOS and Contraceptives — Learn how Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) affects the lives of millions of women and manage its effects through contraceptives and healthy lifestyle through “PCOS and Contraceptives” which happens at 1-2 p.m.

(d) Heart Wellness —Take charge of your heart by choosing to take off on a heart-healthy lifestyle with “Heart Wellness” at 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

(e) Skin Care — Radiate with a glow as you guide your way towards achieving a healthier skin with Maayo Well’s “Skin Care Wellness” from 3-4 p.m.

(4) Learn a thing or two with their workshops — Learn a few skills or two with Maayo Well’s Soap Making, Introduction to Essential Oils, Beginners’ Bachata and Krav Maga workshops. The Soap Making workshop will be held at 9-10 a.m.; Introduction to Essential Oils at 10-11 a.m.; Beginners’ Bachata Dance Session at 1-2 p.m.; and Krav Maga Basic Self Defense class will be at 2-3 p.m.

(5) Get free access to wellness – There is no reason for you to miss out on any of these activities as free shuttle rides to and from Cebu City (Ayala Rustans) to Maayo Well are provided. Event registration is absolutely free and exciting raffle prizes are also at stake.

Enjoy these wellness activities this Saturday and head over to Maayo Well located at the U.N. Avenue corner Plaridel Street, Mandaue City, Cebu. Visit and like their Facebook page @Maayo Medical for constant wellness updates.