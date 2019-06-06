Kamagong bust: Drug suspect resists arrest, shot by own gun, lands in hospital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — He tried to stop an undercover police officer from arresting him during a buy-bust operation on Thursday afternoon, June 6, and ended up getting shot in the stomach with his own gun.

Jhon Harold Matorillas of Sitio Kamagong, Barangay Lahug in Cebu City was rushed to the hospital for treatment and was recuperating there for the gunshot wound in the stomach, said Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Mayam, Police Drug Enforcement Group Visayas (PDEG Visayas).

Mayam said that when Matorillas would be transferred to jail once the doctors would allow him to be moved since the drug suspect was caught with 150 grams of suspected shabu during the buy-bust operation in Sitio Kamagong.

He said that the illegal drugs confiscated had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P1 million.

This is another million peso drug haul this week. Last June 2, police arrested three suspected drug dealers and confiscated P5 million worth of suspected shabu.

Read more: Cebu City police confiscates P5M worth of shabu from three peddlers

On Thursday’s operation, investigation showed that Matorillas realized that the man he was dealing drugs with was a police officer and hurriedly retrieved the .45 caliber pistol that he was sitting on.

s police officer, who saw what Matorillas was doing, grabbed Matorillas hand with the gun and they grappled for possession of the weapon.

It was then that the gun went off, hitting Matorillas in the stomach.

Mayam said that they had considered Matorillas a high value target as was shown in the suspected shabu that they confiscated from the suspect./dbs