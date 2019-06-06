Mayor-elect Gullas lays down plans to address Talisay City’s traffic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu 1st District Congressman and Talisay City Mayor-elect Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas is planning to institutionalize City of Talisay Traffic Operations Development Authority (CT-Toda).

Gullas told CDN Digital in an interview that this would be to raise the morale of the city’s traffic enforcers.

Gullas said that he planned to change the status of their CT-Toda employees from being a job order to a casual employee.

“We want to increase the morale of our CT-Toda, kay sila gyud na’y magdala sa tingog sa city hall sa atong kadalanan,” Gullas said.

(We want to increase the morale of our CT-Toda because they are the ones who are bringing the voice of city hall in the streets.)

Currently, CT-Toda has more than 80 traffic enforcers, who will be evaluated after Gullas will assume as mayor in the city.

“We want them to be under a contract on casual so we can pick-up criteria kun kinsa gyuy sakto ibutang pagka CT-Toda. Para they are capable and knowledgeable to handle the traffic situation in Talisay,” he added.

(We want them to be under a contract for casual employees so we can identify the criteria on who will be the right person to be a CT-Toda. They will be capable and knowledgeable to handle the traffic situation in Talisay.)

Aside from this, members of CT-Toda will also undergo trainings and seminars before they will be rehired.

“We will talk to LTO (Land Transportation Office) kun unsay ilang ikatabang nga seminars,” he said.

(We will talk to LTO (Land Transportation Office) on what they can help regarding the seminars.)

Gullas also plans to hire a traffic czar.

He said that he had already someone in mind, but he refused to name the person.

In order to ease the traffic situation in the city, Gullas will also be asking barangay captains to deploy tanods in critical areas on the roads, especially during peak hours.

He also planned to improve the traffic lights in the city, the traffic command center and implement truck bans.

Aside from this, Gullas also plans to strictly implement the prohibition of tricycle and trisikad plying on the national highways in the city.

“We will also call for a proper dialogue with tricycle and trisikad drivers, aron klaruhon nato ang atong plano (so that we can have a clearer traffic plan),” Gullas added./dbs