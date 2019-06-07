500 kids receive schoolbags at JCI Visayas Bags To School launch

500 school children from thirteen daycare centers in Mandaue City were gifted with school bags and school supplies at the Visayas area launch of the “Bags To School” program of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Philippines last May 28, 2019 at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

A total of six JCI chapters joined the lead host JCI Mandaue in co-hosting the occasion. This included JCI WoMandaue, JCI Boholana Kisses, JCI Aklan Kalantiao, JCI Cebu-Mactan Channel, JCI Cebu Sinulog, and JCI Metro Cebu Uptown.

The Bags To School program is a national program of JCI Philippines that provides bags and school supplies to students. It aims to promote primary education nationwide in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals #4 which is providing solutions to achieve quality education.

In attendance were Mandaue City Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna, officials from the Mandaue City Social Welfare Services (CSWS) headed by Jessie Perez and Elizabeth Bolima, JCI Philippines National Board members 2019 NEVP Disston Tan, RVP Camille Maluenda who also represented AVP Philip Jude Acidre, AVP Lyn Manansala, JCI chapter presidents and members, and representatives from event sponsors and partners.

JCI Mandaue’s flagship project is to build daycare centers in Mandaue City. Last December 2018 the chapter completed their first daycare center in Barangay Guizo, and have since then continue to hold projects for the benefit of both the children and their parents in the area. The chapter is in the process of building its second daycare center.

Part of the program was also treating the kids to a mobile playground procured from Kpup Subgo and going home with local ice cream and Dunkin Donuts.

The event was an overwhelming success and could not have been possible were it not for the support and participation of the Mandaue City Government, the JCI co-host chapters, Platinum Sponsors VERO Fine Jewelry, and Jun Escario; Gold Sponsors Kid’s World, and Ford Tractor Philippines; Silver Sponsors Dunkin Donuts, Amara, GT, Elizah Travel and Tours, Misc, and The Food Pantry; Bronze Sponsors Sunburst, Al-Barakah, God’s Grace Farm, Cebu Home & Builders, Miss Frances Siao, Jaye Borromeo, and Erika Joan Ong.

More information on JCI and the Merry Men of Mandaue at facebook or at www.jcimandaue.org.