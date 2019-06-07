DTI-7 issues violation notice to 14 Cebu retailers of construction, hardware materials

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fourteen (14) retailers of construction and hardware materials in Cebu were issued Notice of Violation (NOVs) by the Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas for selling “uncertified, inferior and substandard products.”

In a statement sent to reporters, Asteria Caberte, director of DTI-7, the department found these retailers selling products such as PVC electrical tabes, re-rolled steel bars and incandescent bulbs, which did not follow industry standards.

Caberte said the department goes after and cracks down establishments that sell uncertified, inferior or substandard products” to avoid compromising the safety of the consumers.

Caberte said it will strengthen its monitoring and enforcement efforts and will add more areas in Central Visayas.

The monitoring activities will be implemented in collaboration with DTI’s regional and provincial personnel from the Consumer Protection Division.

Caberte said going after unscrupulous traders, importers and retailers is part of the department’s clear adherence to the Consumer Act of the Philippines or Republic Act 7394, and the Product Standards Law or Republic Act 4109.

The Consumer Act’s declaration of policy emphasizes that the state shall “ensure safe and good quality of food, drugs cosmetics and devices, and regular their production, sale, distribution and advertisement to protect the health of the consumer.”

According to Caberte, retailers who were issued NOVs violated the Consumer Act, which prohibits against “deceptive sales or practices claiming a consumer product is of a particular standard, quality, grade, style or model when in fact it is not.”

In addition, the Product Standards Law states that the “importation, distribution, offer for sale or manufacture of any product covered by mandatory product certification, which does not bear the Bureau of Product Standards) required identification and product markings, is prohibited.”

Caberte encouraged citizens to contact the consumer care hotline (1-384) of the DTI or email consumercare@dti.gov.ph to report substandard products and harmful business practices.