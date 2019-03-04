Suspected bottlenose dolphin found dead in Danao City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A suspected bottlenose dolphin was found dead with several puncture wounds at the coast of Barangay Maslog, Danao City on Sunday morning, March 3.

In a post on Danao City Government’s Facebook page, the city’s Public Information Office said the dead marine creature was found past 6 a.m. on Sunday and was initially examined by the of the City Veterinary Services Office (CVSO).

The dead marine animal weighed around 80 to 100 kilograms and was about eight feet long, the Danao City Government’s post read.

Michelle Mondigo, Danao City Information Officer, however, said they wre still awaiting the feedback of the CVSO head to identify what species the marine creature belongs to.

“Katong staff sa City Vet nga akong namention [in the post] sa akong initial nga pangutana, ingon siya nga daghan gyud kuno nga mga samad and klaro kuno kaayo nga murag gibunalan,” Mondigo told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

The dead marine animal was temporarily buried in Barangay Maslog while waiting for a schedule of the necropsy to find out its definite cause of death.

Mondigo added that the dead marine animal resembled the bottlenose dolphin that was also found dead in Danao City last year./elb