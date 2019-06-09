Eddie Garcia under ‘critical observation,’ not in coma
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor-director Eddie Garcia is currently under “critical observation” in an undisclosed hospital after suffering a “severe heart attack” during a shoot for a television show on Saturday.
Not in coma
“All his doctors are doing their best to assure that he gets the best care,” Garcia’s family said through a statement from GMA Network’s corporate communications, which also clarified that the 90-year-old thespian neither slipped into a coma nor figured in an accident, as various social media posts claimed.
The incident took place at around noon in Tondo, Manila, where Garcia was set to tape scenes for a coming GMA 7 drama series with a working title “Rosang Agimat.”
