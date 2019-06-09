‘Ato ni Vines’ to fans: Expect ‘new contents’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — They took a quick break from producing vines (video clips) to attend to their personal concerns.

But social media sensation “Ato ni Vines” is back to produce more hilarious videos for their followers in the Visayas and Mindanao areas.

“What the fans should expect are new contents, not just vines. We’ll be doing vlogs and some sort of the same matter in our YouTube channel,” said group member Matthew “Matt” Lubid.

Read More: ‘Ato ni Vines’ members reunite with new hilarious video

Lubid, John “Lenarr” Sanchez and Alfredo Ronin James “Arjay” Fedillaga went their separate ways in 2017 to attend to personal concerns.

Lubid said that he had to travel to Alaska, which is located in the northwest of the United States West Coast, to join his family.

Sanchez and Fedillaga went to college.

“Apparently, I had to go to Alaska and lived with my family there. It was a decision that was made before ‘Ato ni Vines’ even existed. Due to that, the other members (of the group) or the Ato ni Vines (also) went and proceeded to (enrol in) college,” Lubid told CDN Digital.

His absences caused their group to disband for about two years.

But his love for his craft did not just go away.

Lubid said he decided to return to the Cebu this year to pursue what he loves the most: Doing vines.

The trio’s first product was their 11 seconder video called “When you go home early… (in the morning)” which they posted on their Facebook page “ATO NI VINES’ on June 6, 2019.

“We have decided to have a comeback because doing videos is an avenue for us to have fun and also, some people have been asking us for a comeback like our fan base, perhaps,” Lubid said.

Now that they are back, Lubid promised their followers fresh hilarious vines and so much more./dcb