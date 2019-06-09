Former call center agent nabbed for trying to sneak in drugs in Mandaue jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For P15,000, a former call center agent took the risk of sneaking in illegal drugs inside Mandaue City Jail on Sunday morning, June 9.

Paul Guinto, 3o, was caught with a pack of shabu while entering the male dormitory of Mandaue City Jail.

Guinto said he needed money to pay for the surgery of his son, who was suffering from an imperforate anus, a condition where the anus is improperly developed and therefore cannot pass stool.

“Gamay ra gyud kaayo na siya pero para nako dako na gyud kaayo na nga tabang kay akong anak walay buslot ang lubot unya kinahanglan ma-operahan,” Guinto told CDN Digital.

(That is a very small amount but it would already be a huge help because my son, whose anus is underdeveloped, needs to undergo surgery.)

He added that he took the risk to sneak in the contraband especially that his son would be celebrating his first birthday this Wednesday, June 12.

Jail Officer 1 Julius Cagas, a jail guard assigned to check visitors at the entrance of the facility, said he noticed that there was a bulge at Guinto’s butt, prompting him to ask the suspect to bend over.

“Pagpatuwad nako niya nilusot man ang plastic nga naay condom mao akong gikuha unya adto namo nakit-an nga naay shabu,” said Cagas.

(I asked him to remove his pants and underwear and bend over. That was when a condom filled with something fell from his butt. When we inspected what was inside the condom, it was shabu.)

Cagas said Guinto was supposed to visit a certain Richie Mayol.

Guinto, a resident of Barangay Luz in Cebu City, said he had not met Mayol yet, but he was asked by a cousin to deliver the contraband for the fee.

He also admitted that he used illegal drugs and was once nabbed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) in a raid in 2017.

Guinto is currently being held at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility in Mandaue City pending his turnover to the police and the filing of charges against him./dbs