PARKMALL: A Better Place for the Colorful Community

This June, Parkmall embraces people of different colors as they celebrate the Pride Month in recognition of the impact that the LGBT community have had in the world. It’s going to be a month of celebrating diversity through the activities that are in store for the LGBT community and its supporters.

In partnership with AIDvocates and Link to Care diagnostics, Parkmall raises awareness on LGBT healthcare through a pop-up clinic and an HIV Awareness Hub for a general medical mission and free HIV testing on June 21-22.

Parkmall also believes that brilliant minds start with colorful thoughts. The Rainbow Fair on June 20-23 will feature LGBT entrepreneurs who will be given a chance to proudly display their products and works of art for an affordable price.

Some LGBT supporters come with big smiles and wagging tails. Parkmall’s pet-loving community welcomes LGBT pet owners in the Petucation (Pet Education) discussing the importance of proper pet food intake and the regular Dog Walk on June 22 starting 2PM.

What better way to celebrate the Pride Month than dancing? Parkmall’s regular Dance Fitness Activities conducts color coding sessions as part of the Spice Up Your Life Dance Fitness on June 17-20 every 6pm. A culminating activity will be held on June 21 where LGBT participants wear their best rainbow costumes to get a chance to win prizes!

Ofcourse, being the biggest celebrators, the LGBT community deserves to have a concert just for them. Parkmall’s Pride and Freedom mini concert will feature artists and performers that are members of the LGBT community, a fashion show of LGBT models, and a short talk on LGBT awareness by LGBT influencers on June 23 starting 6PM.

Show your pride and support for the LGBT community with these upcoming activities! As a community mall, Parkmall is hand in hand with the colorful community in fighting against the stigma and will continue to support them in making Cebu a more colorful place to live in.