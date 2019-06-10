Cebuana Olympian Mary Joy Tabal inks contract with Milo

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Soon, photos of Cebu Olympian Mary Joy Tabal will grace the packs of Milo.

The Southeast Asian Games gold medalist inked a contract with Milo to be the face on Milo products for 15 months from January 2019 to March 2020.

“It took me six National Milo Marathon titles to make this dream real,” said Tabal, who added, “[I’ve] been dreaming [about] this since I was young, to be in a Milo sachet but never did I imagine that it will ever happen.”

According to Tabal, she only got to sign the contract early this month after she got back from competing in the Ottawa Scotiabank Marathon in Ottawa, Canada. Prior to racing in Canada, Tabal has been in Tokyo training since March.

But, that they’ve already made this agreement early this year.

“Kay nagka agree nami tas gepa check napud nako sa ako team management sa MotorAce ang contract kato before ko nelarga pa Japan then ge finalize and mao naka sign ko pagbalik na nako pero effective to siya January this year,” explained Tabal.

(We already had an agreement and me had my team management, Motorace, checked the contract before I went to Japan so it was finalized and I was able to sign it when I came back but it was effective January this year.)

Tabal said that they already had a photo shoot before she left for Japan but that they will be doing some re-shoots in the following days.

Tabal said that she is grateful for this added blessing to her career. /bmjo