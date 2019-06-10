RSOG, NBI-7 search Kapa office; confiscate members records

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Personnel from the Regional Special Operations Group of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (RSOG-7) and the National Bureau of Investigation this afternoon searched the Kapa Community Ministry International, Inc. office located in Barangay Poblacion, Compostela town and confiscated ledgers, journals and other office documents used in their operations.

The search was based on a warrant issued by Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 20 Judge Marivic Basili Umali against Kapa that is founded by Pastor Joel Apolinario and represented by Engineer Christopher Abad, the ministry’s area manager, for violation of Section 26 of the Securities Regulation Code of the Philippines.

Law enforcers were directed to seize membership forms, ledgers, journals, book of accounts and office equipment including “computers, cellular phones, laptops, printers and other paraphernalia containing the transactions, records of investments and those used or intended to be used in connection with their investment schemes.”

The search was made two days after at least 10 armed men allegedly robbed the burned two of the three office buildings located inside the Kapa compound in Compostela town.

The joint team arrived in the area at around 1 p.m. today, June 10 and started to look into Kapa’s office records.

In the search warrant, Judge Umali said that she found “probable cause to believe that Violation of Section 26, Republic Act No. 8799 (Securities Regulation Code of the Philippines) is being committed by Kapa Community Ministry International, Inc…..”

Section 26 of the law declares as unlawful fraudulent transactions committed, “directly or indirectly, in connection with the purchase or sale of any securities.” /dcb