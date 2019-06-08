KAPA robbery in Compostela: 10 armed men also take 21 workers’ belongings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There were 10 armed men involved in the robbery and the burning down of the KAPA Community Ministry Foundation office in Compostela town in northern Cebu at dawn on June 8.

Police Corporal Roland Alu, Compostela Police Station Desk officer, told CDN Digital that aside from the 10 armed men, there were also 21 employees inside the KAPA office that were also robbed by these armed men.

Alu said that the 21 victims were probably stay-in employees of KAPA.

In an earlier report, there only five armed men involved in the robbery and burning down of the KAPA office.

Read more: Five men robbed, burned Kapa office in Compostela town

Alu also said that aside from taking KAPA office’s vault with an undetermined amount of money, the robbers also took the cellphones, cash, and laptops of the employees at the office at that time.

Despite the KAPA office also being only 400 meters from the Compostela police station, the robbers managed to escape after the robbery at past 1 a.m. on June 8.

Investigation showed that the armed men arrived at past 1 a.m. and forcibly opened the office door.

Police said that the robbers were armed with long firearms or rifles and fled after setting fire the KAPA office.

Police said that the fire destroyed the office and was put out at 2:25 a.m.

Alu said that the KAPA office was situated in a lot owned by the religious corporation.

Read more: Duterte wants Kapa, other investment scams probed, shut down

The robbery happened after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the police and other law enforcement agencies to investigate the Surigao del Sur-based religious corporation, KAPA Community Foundation and shut it down if found that they were running an investment scam.

Meanwhile, Compostela police continued to investigate the robbery of the KAPA office and to hopefully arrest the perpetrators of the crime./dbs