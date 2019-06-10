Good Cup Coffee shooting: Suspect identified; murder complaint filed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The police may have found the killer of the Good Cup Coffee employees.

Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7) director, said they would be filing a murder case against a certain Hans Jurgen Dingcong, whom they suspected to be the killer of John Michael Hermoso and Kis Ramos in the dawn of April 11, 2019.

Sinas said that Dingcong was an acquaintance of Hermoso, and that the former was in a relationship with one of Hermoso’s past relationships.

Dingcong’s partner allegedly still had feelings for Hermoso, allegedly causing Dingcong to kill Hermoso out of jealousy.

Dingcong, who is a believed to be a gun enthusiast, is reportedly still in Cebu.

Sinas also said that the family of Ramos had reportedly filed a murder complaint against Dingcong at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s office.

However, the family of Hermoso had not yet filed a case against Dingcong because they believed that there was still another person involved — a mastermind behind the killing.

But Sinas said that police did not have sufficient evidence to arrest the person.

“We cannot file a case based on mere suspicion or motive,” said Colonel Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director.

Sinas said he was hoping that Dingcong would surrender to the police, so that they would not have to use force against him.

“We’re telling him that we are filing a case against him. It’s better that he surrenders now, before we issue a manhunt. We will be waiting for the warrant of arrest (against Dingcong),” he said.

Hermoso and Ramos, together with two other employees, were shot as they were closing shop at the Good Cup Coffee in Barangay Cogon Ramos in Cebu City.

Jerome Amada and Sherwin Rivera, the two employees who were with Hermoso and Ramos when they were attacked, were wounded during the shooting incident on April 11, 2019./dbs