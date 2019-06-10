Bigamy case filed vs Raffy Tulfo — lawyer

MANILA, Philippines — A woman claiming to be the wife of broadcaster Raffy Tulfo filed a bigamy case against him on Monday before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Quezon City.

“The bigamy case against Raffy Tulfo has been filed at the Quezon City Department of Justice,” Atty. Lifrendo Gonzales, who serves as the lawyer of complainant Julieta Nacpil Licup, confirmed to INQUIRER.net in a phone interview.

According to the complaint filed by Licup, she and Tulfo married on October 25, 1982 at the Office of the Mayor in Capaz town in Tarlac.

Tulfo then married Jocelyn Pua on January 20, 1995.

Gonzales, however, said that Tulfo’s marriage with Licup “is still subsisting” when he married his second wife which was grounds for bigamy.

“Bigamy happens if you enter into another marriage with another person while your first marriage is still subsisting without acquiring a judicial declaration declaring the said first marriage null and void or through annulment,” Gonzales said.

“In this case, there was no annulment, there was no nullity of marriage. So at the time that Mr. Raffy Tulfo entered into a second marriage, his first marriage is still subsisting,” he added.

As of press time, Tulfo has yet to issue a statement on the complaint filed against him. (Editor: Julie Espinosa)