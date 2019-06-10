NBI begins probe on PhilHealth mess

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has started its investigation and case build-up on the alleged irregular claims for dialysis payments of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) members.

The representatives and counsel of WellMed Dialysis Center appeared before the NBI Monday in response to a subpoena.

“We will cooperate in the investigation by the NBI,” WellMed’s legal counsel Rowell Ilagan told reporters.

He welcomed the NBI probe, saying that it is best to respond to the allegations in the proper forum.

“Mas maganda nasa proper forum para malaman ano talaga ang totoo nangyari (It is best to respond in the proper forum to ferret out the truth),” he added.

The NBI issued a subpoena to parties involved in the alleged “ghost dialysis” following an order from Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra dated June 7.

Guevarra ordered the NBI “to conduct an investigation and case build-up on the alleged irregular or fraudulent claims for payment of dialysis and other medical treatment of PhilHealth members and beneficiaries, reportedly perpetrated by WellMed Dialysis and Laboratory Center Corp., other hospitals and health clinics.”

“May proof na kami. Nagsubmit kami answers sa PhilHealth. We are willing to participate para malinawan sino nagsasabi ng totoo (We have proof. We submitted our answers to PhilHealth. We are willing to participate [in the investigation) to determine who is telling the truth),” Ilagan said.

Meanwhile, Guevarra said the government’s Witness Protection Program (WPP) would evaluate the planned move of whistleblowers Edwin Roberto and Liezel Santos to apply for witness protection.

“The WPP will evaluate whether the applicants meet the requirements for provisional coverage under the WPP law before any official action is taken,” he said. (Editor: Eden Estopace)

