Mabatid: “I am not leaving Partido Barug”

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City North District Councilor-elect Prisca Niña Mabatid said that despite her dispute against fellow party member, incumbent Councilor Pastor Alcover, Jr., she will not leave Partido Barug-PDP Laban.

Mabatid said she no longer wished to talk further about their dispute because this may affect the party internally, which will be detrimental to the party especially that Partido Barug’s council members will assume their respective positions in July.

“For the sake of the party, I will keep quiet. But I am still hoping and praying that we can reconcile things because after all, we belong to one party,” said Mabatid.

Mabatid and Alcover had heated exchanges on Facebook as Alcover revealed that Mabatid “junked” other Barug-PDP Laban North District candidates to ensure that she wins in the elections.

Mabatid denied the allegations and then responded that Alcover was the one who “junked” her first.

She said she is in constant coordination with Barug-PDP Laban’s leaders including Mayor-elect Edgardo Labella, Vice Mayor-elect Michael Rama and Presidential Assistant to the Visayas, Secretary Michael Dino.

Mabatid said she trusts these leaders to take care of her within the party and guide her when she holds office as city councilor.

“I respect my party. I love my party. It’s not about one councilor, but it’s about our Mayor and Vice Mayor,” she said.

Mabatid said she will not leave Partido Barug-PDP Laban unless the party leaders themselves kick her out.

Mabatid said she loves the party and believes in its leadership.

This is why she will continue to support it despite the misunderstanding in the past elections.

Should Partido Barug-PDP Laban let her go, Mabatid said will have to go on as an independent politician because she has no interest in joining the opposing party, Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK).

Mabatid attended the regular session of the Cebu City Council on Tuesday afternoon, June 11, to observe the proceedings.

Mabatid said she has been studying the house rules and parliamentary procedures and even hired consultants to help her in the learning process.

She is familiar with the procedures because it has similarities to the barangay council sessions that she conducts as the incumbent barangay chief of Mabolo.

But the businesswoman turned politician admits she still has a lot to learn in this field.

As for her involvement in the council, Mabatid is hoping to head the Committee on Health so she can work on providing more healthcare programs to the residents of the city.

Mabatid said she is still willing to work with Alcover should he be given a task to head an office at the City Hall. / celr