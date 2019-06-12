YouthWorks PH to conduct recruitment drive in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – YouthWorks PH, a five-year youth training and employment project of Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will conduct a series of recruitment activities on Thursday and Friday, June 13-14, 2019, here at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu Activity Center.

The workforce program, which was launched in 2018 and has established partnerships across the country, aims to promote work-based training and provide opportunities for out-of-school and unemployed youth.

In partnership with SKILLS + Primary Structures Corporation (Cebu City); CITE (Cebu City); SKILLS + Aboitiz Construction (Mandaue City), the 2-day recruitment drive offers free skills training courses such as carpentry, masonry, tile-setting, plumbing, industry skills program, diploma in engineering technology, rigging, scaffolding, and welding.

YouthWorks is also slated to hold similar recruitment drives in Quezon City, Iloilo City, Zamboanga City, Gen. Santos City, and Cagayan de Oro City in the coming months.

Interested applicants may register online at https://www.pbed.ph/youthworksph-register?fbclid=IwAR3KxsMaPBhkg5Gy4WAwkimSSHnBjsXPIKwt16kZq94h2xc6siZteZ35MdY

For any inquiries and questions, you can reach the YouthWorks PH team at their official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/youthworksph/ /bmjo