SM Seaside City marks Independence Day with flag raising ceremony

CEBU CITY, Philippines–SM Seaside City joined the rest of the country in celebrating Independence Day with the traditional flag raising ceremony held earlier today and a display of the different Filipino talents and games at the mall’s mountain wing atrium.

Various sectors participated in the early morning flag raising ceremony held at the Cube Plaza of the SM Seaside City Mall that marked the 121st anniversary of the declaration of country’s independence at Kawit, Cavite.

Those present included personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines 53rd Engineering Brigade, the Cebu City Fire Department, Cebu City Police Office, the Boy Scouts of the Philippines Cebu Council, Girl Scouts of the Philippines, the University of San Jose Recoletos and University of Cebu cadets.

Performers from the University of Cebu Dance Company opened the celebration with a presentation of the different dances coming from each of the major island groups – Luzon Visayas and Mindanao.

After the welcome remarks delivered by SM Seaside City Mall Manager Antonio Del Prado, members of mall’s security lead a parade of colors.

Paeng Batuigas, senior assistant vice president for marketing Visayas 2 and 3; Lotlot Neri, regional operations manager for SM Seaside City; and Del Prado assisted in the flag raising ceremony.

SM Seaside City’s commemoration of the Independence Day also included several activities at the mall like the digital Kalyelimpics, where shoppers can play Pinoy games and sing-along to original Filipino songs.

To showcase Filipino talent, the mall also featured the ukelele and rondalla performance of the Canjulao Elementary School at Mountain wing atrium and the Plug and Play: Your Extraordinary Music Hub by Jerika Teodoriko at the Sky Park./dcb