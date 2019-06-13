Midnight fire razes 3 houses, bunkhouse, garage in Barangay Quiot

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A midnight fire burned down three houses, a bunkhouse for workers and a garage for jeepneys and construction equipment in Sitio Bogo, Barangay Quiot on Thursday, June 13.

Damage caused by the blaze was estimated at P600,000.

Firefighters received the alarm at 12:08. It was raised to second alarm at 12:15.

At 12:25, the situation was raised to third alarm.

Firefighters put out the fire at 12:45.

Quiot Barangay Councilor Victor Lunday arrived at the fire scene to check on the extent of the damage.

Lunday said it took some time before firefighters were able to enter the area because the road is currently under construction.

SFO1 Peter Caburnay of San Nicolas Fire Station said the fire started in the room of a certain Mamerto Carao.

Carao is renting a space within the garage, which is reportedly owned by couple Cerilo and Gina Undalok.

No one was reported dead or injured in the fire.

Authorities have not yet identified the cause of the fire but Caburnay said they will call on Carao and the Undalok couple in their office for separate interviews as part of the investigation. / celr