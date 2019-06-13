‘The Clash’ auditions in Cebu on June 15

Cebu City, Philippines—GMA Network’s singing competition, “The Clash” will be coming to a mall in Cebu City on Saturday, June 15, 2019, for an audition.

Kapuso PR Girl announced on its Instagram account that they will be holding an audition that will have Bert De Leon as a screening panelist.

“See you on June 15 for #TheClash auditions, Cebu,” the post reads.

Aspiring applicants are advised to bring a 4R photo, birth certificate, and a mius one audition piece.

Aside from the auditions, Cebuanos will also look forward to Kapuso singers Christian Bautista and Jong Madaliday’s performances.

Bautista is one of the judges for “The Clash” while Madaliday finished first runner-up to Cebuana singer Golden Cañedo, who was hailed as the previous season’s grand winner.

Madaliday also invited his followers through his Instagram story. A poster of the audition was shared on his social media account, where he also used a “see you” sticker.

At present, Cañedo is managed by GMA Artist Center. She released the music video of her song, “Tayo Pa Rin” last April under GMA Records. /bmjo