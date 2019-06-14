Ilene De Vera bares heart after competing in Bb. Pilipinas 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines – While the spotlight was on two Cebuana beauty queens, who each won a crown in Binibining Pilipinas 2019, Ilene De Vera, who represented Mandaue City, shared on social media the “greatest lesson” that she learned on pageant night.

She wrote in both her Instagram and Facebook accounts: “Don’t try to understand everything. Sometimes it is not meant to be understood, just accepted.”

De Vera, a Mass Communications graduate of the University of the Philippines Cebu, did not win a crown and was not able to make it to the Top 25 finalists but her post mirrored a calm woman, who accepted that there is dignity in defeat.

“I already had an idea that competing in the most prestigious pageant in the Philippines was tough, as advised by our camp mentors and sister queens who were once Binibini titleholders. BUT I never realized that it was far more challenging till our Day 1 started,” she wrote.

De Vera, who was Mutya ng Pilipinas-Asia Pacific International 2017and Miss Asia Pacific International 2017 fourth runner-up, told herself that she will do her best by pushing her limits without forgetting to enjoy every moment.

“I’m proud to say I did all of that and have no regrets at all,” she said.

An honest De Vera also revealed that she was disappointed when her name was not called as part of the Top 25 semi-finalists.

“I won’t deny my disappointment when my name wasn’t called during the first cut. There were only 2 girls left uncalled to complete the Top 25 and I already knew my game was over. It was hard to digest at first but I knew better than to blame myself,” she said.

De Vera said some things happen for a reason.

“I’ve been a firm believer of that for as long as I can remember. Last night, my heart was filled with so much gratitude that it only left no room for negativity to dwell in,” she said in her June 11 post.

In photos, De Vera was also seen cheering on fellow Cebuana, Gazini Christiana Ganados, who won the Miss Universe Philippines 2019 title.

De Vera thanked God, her family, friends, supporters and beauty camp, Kagandahang Flores.

She ended her post with a message of gratitude to Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. and described her Binibini journey as a “beautiful experience.”

To the new set of queens, she said: “Use your beauty and power wisely to influence more people to know what is good and to do what is good.”