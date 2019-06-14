13 cops suspended in CPPO’s internal cleansing

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES — The Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) suspended 13 police officers from different stations in the province for neglect of duty and for irregularities in the performance of their duty.

In a statement released to the media, Police Colonel Manuel Abrugena, CPPO director, said that the suspension of these police officers would bar them from receiving bonuses and allowances of the Philippine National Police (PNP) this year.

The unnamed police officers from the police stations of Ginatilan, Bojoon, Alcoy, Consolacion, and Compostela; and from the Provincial Personnel Holding, and Accounting Unit (PHAU) are also facing 1 to 5 days of suspension for their infractions.

They were subjected to the investigation process of the CPPO prior to their suspension.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas since Brigadier General Debold Sinas took over as its chief has already dismissed 10 police officers as of June as part of its internal cleansing of the PRO-7’s ranks.

Read more: PRO-7’s internal cleansing: 10 cops dismissed, 40 under investigation

Meanwhile, Abrugena said that the internal cleansing was in line with the mandate of President Rodrigo Duterte against corruption and abuse of power in the government especially in law enforcement agencies.

Along with its intensive campaign to rid the goverment of abusive officials, employees, and the PNP police itself.

For this reason, Abrugena reminded the police officers of the CPPO to take their jobs as professionals and warned those engaged in illegal acts to stop them or they would be caught by the law.

“We do not tolerate wrongdoings in the organization,” said Abrugena. /dbs