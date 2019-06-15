5 ways men say ‘I love you’ without saying the words

When was the last time your man uttered the three magic words?

Last month, maybe?

You might feel that he is not into you because he does not say “I love you” that much. But…cheer up!

Men are made of different stuff. Some guys are showy while others are not. They have their own ways of expressing their love and affection toward their loved ones.

Besides, there are several ways to say ‘I love you.’

To help you decipher the codes, we’ve listed 5 ways that men say “I love you” without necessarily saying the words:

He leaves cute morning notes for you

Again, not all men are good in showing their feelings. However, he tries to make sure that you feel special by doing simple things. For instance, leaving you a cute ‘Good morning’ message on the fridge before he leaves is one manifestation that he does love you.

If your man does this to you daily, for heaven’s sake, keep him!

He often kisses your forehead

Kissing is indeed another way to express one’s love. Forehead kisses are way different from other kinds of kisses. Aside from showing affection, it also means giving respect. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not a grandparent kiss. If he kisses you on the forehead a lot, that is an indication of his respect, admiration and commitment to you.

He introduces you to his family

Another thing that a man fears the most is introducing his woman to his family.

If he approaches you one day and tells you that he wants you to meet his mom, then congratulations in advance! It indicates that he wants you to be part of his family from now on! This is big for him and you should be jumping and up and down for joy.

He asks about your day

This usually happens in the courting phase and a little bit overused way to show care towards your partner. But! If he still does this when you are in a long-term relationship, it means to say that he really loves you! Most men are not into details but if he is willing to listen to you blabber about how your day went, no matter how eventful it has been, then you are blessed my dear!

He calls to make sure you are safe

Imagine, despite his hectic schedule at work, you still receive a “Text me when you get home so I know you’re safe” from him.Basically, that means he doesn’t want you to get in trouble when he isn’t around. One expression of love is care. Text messages like the one mentioned is an expression of his care for you.

There is a reason why the line “Action speaks louder than words.”

Would you rather have him say “I love you” a million times and then never do anything to make you feel you’re loved.

So ladies, give that man a call and tell him how thankful you are to have him in your life.

Stay inlove! / celr