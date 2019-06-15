Shots of Colon after the heavy rain goes viral

Cebu City, Philippines — Last night’s downpour paved the way for a student to take shots of the busy streets of Colon.

Dalmacio Polo III, an 18-year-old senior high student from the Southwestern University Phinma, made the famous Colon Street look like the busy streets of New York.

It was around 7:30 p.m. of June 15, when Polo decided to take his camera out to catch still memories in downtown Colon.

“So ni kaun nalang ko sa nearby restaurants sa amo school because the rain was pouring hard then after ato ni lessen na ang rain tas ni sakay kog jeep (01k) padung emall then thinking gi dala man diay nako akong camera niya naa man diay koy bag o nga lens ( wla pa nako na try) then mao to nag decide ko nga mo adto sa colon para e testing ako lens kadiyot before going home sa Ermita kay ako nalang mang malakaw” he said.

(So I decided to just eat in the nearby restaurants in our school and waited for the rain to stop, as soon as the rain started to slow down, I took a jeepney going to E-mall, then a thought struck me that I was bringing my camera with me and so I decided to try my new lens. I only shot for a couple of minutes, it was just a quick shoot.)

Dalmacio said that his love for photography started when he was still in Grade 6.

The post which he uploaded yesterday and captioned with “NY feat Colon” quickly became viral.

This was the second time in two months that Colon Street has been the location for taking great photos uploaded online and had went viral. The first one was last month when a couple highlighted Colon Street and Carbon Market in their pre-nuptial photo shoot.

Meanwhile, netizens were amused by how Polo took these still memories of the busiest street in Cebu.

One said “Kuyawa, Mura man og Times Square and Colon…hihi” while one said “Colon after the rain”.

As of 11:00 a.m. today, June 16, the post has reached 58 comments, 716 reactions, and 2,000 shares. /dbs