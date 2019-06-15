Two elderly men hurt after car snags steel bars, rolls over at North Reclamation Area

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two elderly persons were injured after their car rolled over and landed on its side when it snagged steel bars extending at the back of a 10-wheeler truck.

The accident happened along S. Osmeña Road at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City at past 8 p.m. on June 15.

Police Staff Sergeant Ed Bacalso of the Mabolo Police Station said in a phone interview that the two men in the Kia Picanto suffered minor injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The victims were identified as Sixto Pahang, 70 and Cane Gonzales, 70.

Pahang was the driver of the car while Gonzales was his passenger.

Bacalso also said that they were pursuing the 10-wheeler truck whose driver did not stop despite the accident involving his vehicle.

He said that they were still tracing where the truck went, which headed towards Mandaue City.

He also said that they were reviewing security cameras in the area to help identify who owned the truck and the driver of the truck involved in the accident.

The road accident also caused traffic to build up in the area at past 9 p.m./dbs