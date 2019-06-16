After heartbreaking loss, SWU-Phinma Cobras eye win vs Wilkins Balanga

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras dropped their first game in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Patriot’s Cup in heartbreaking fashion, getting edged by the Mindoro Tamaraws, 18-19, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the SM Seaside Cebu.

Senegalese wingman Lamine Thiam put on a dazzling show as he took on Mindoro’s defense and peppered it with numerous long two-pointers and lay-ups to put the Cobras ahead, 12-10.

However, Mindoro’s import Ray Miller came alive and scored back-to-back buckets to put them ahead, 15-14.

Thiam quickly countered with a two-pointer to shove the Cobras ahead, 16-15.

Mindoro though, found their second wind and pulled ahead, 19-16 after a desperation deuce from the corner by Nico Bolos with the shot clock winding and another basket by Miller.

SWU-Phinma rallied and pulled to within a point after another two-pointer by Thiam and actually had a shot to tie or take the lead after they regained possession.

However, Thiam’s go-ahead two-pointer was not counted as officials deemed it came after the shot clock expired, giving Mindoro the win.

The Cobras have one more game remaining against the powerhouse Wilkins Balanga, led by UAAP Mythical Five member Alvin Pasaol set at 12:40 p.m. today, June 16.

Cebu’s other team in this tournament — the Max4-Birada Cebu — is set to take the floor at 12:55 p.m. against the Phenom Basilan CTC Construction. /dcb