UC Webmasters tame determined USPF Panthers in Cesafi Partner’s Cup
CEBU CITY, Philippines —The JoeMang’s Surplus-University of Cebu Webmasters claimed its third win in a row after they got past the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 84-79, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.
UC led by as much as 17, 56-39, in the third canto as they came away from halftime with guns blazing, thanks to a fast-paced attack led by Darrell Shane Menina, John Jabello and former University of the Visayas ace, Tristan Albina.
Read more: JoeMangs-UC eyes second win in Cesafi Partner’s Cup
However, USPF did not back down and pulled to within three, 72-75, after a fastbreak layup by Graggy Sarahina. A putback by Luigi Gabisan and a steal and a lay-in by Albina gave UC some room, 79-72, but USPF kept on pushing and once again trimmed the deficit to three, after a deuce by Aljie Mendez and a fadeaway jumper by Lyndon Colina.
The Panthers had a shot at coming closer but botched their fastbreak opportunity that led to the Webmasters scoring on the other end, off an easy two by Gabisan, for an 81-76 lead with 35 seconds left.
A free-throw by Menina and a two-pointer by Albina iced the win for UC.
Albina, a two-time three-point shootout champ, led UC in scoring with 17 points while Menina added 16. Jabello put up 13.
USPF, which fell to 0-2, got 13 from Mendez and 11 from Karl Langahin./dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.