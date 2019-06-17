CPPO headquarters is now Camp General Arcadio Maxilom

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the unveiling and blessing of the bust of the last general in Cebu who surrendered to the American colonial forces, the headquarters of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) in Sudlon, Lahug is officially named as Camp General Arcadio Maxilom.

In a program held on Monday morning, June 17, 2019, police officials formally launched the new name of the headquarters in presence of retired Lieutenant Colonel Danilo Maxilom Talugon and Dr. Josephus Maxilom Gonzales, the grandchildren of the late General Maxilom.

The program was conducted right after the flag-raising ceremony.

The bust of General Maxilom was blessed by Reverend Father Raffy De Garcia.

Police Brigadier General Noel Gillamac, director of Internal Affairs in Central Visayas (IAS-7), was also around to witness the official launching of the camp’s new name.

It was Gillamac, during his time as CPPO director, who pushed to rename the headquarters in 2013.

He wanted to name it after General Maxilom, who fought the Americans and served as Supreme Commander of the Kataas-taasan, Kagalang-galangang, Katipunan ng mga Anak ng Bayan (KKK) in Cebu.

General Maxilom, who hails from the town of Tuburan in northern Cebu, became active in the KKK Cebu after the tragic death of Pantaleon “Leon Kilat” Villegas.

In 2013, Gillamac personally processed the papers to change the name of the headquarters. He also coordinated with the local officials of the municipality of Tuburan and the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

Gillamac sent the proposal to rename the provincial headquarters to the Philippine National Police (PNP) main office or Camp Crame in Quezon City.

In February 2015, Gillamac announced that the proposal was approved on December 1, 2014.

Talking to CDN Digital shortly after the ceremony, Gillamac said General Maxilom is a local hero whose legacy should be remembered by naming a camp after him.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Danilo Maxilom Talugon, one of the grandchildren of General Maxilom, expressed his gratitude to the men and women in the police force, who supported the move to name the CPPO headquarters after his grandfather.

As the camp carries the name of his grandfather, the retired soldier said he is happy that the heroic deeds of General Maxilom will forever live on in the good works and examples of the police.

Camp General Arcadio Maxilom now joins the other police headquarters located in Cebu in carrying the names of notable Cebuanos.

The police headquarters in Cebu City is Camp Sotero Cabahug, while the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is called Camp Sergio Osmeña. / celr