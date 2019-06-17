Winless Jaguars to go up against undefeated Webmasters in Cesafi Partner’s Cup

Games Tuesday (USC Gym)

5:00 p.m. — Tough Gear-SWU vs. UCLM

6:30 p.m. — Joemangs-UC vs. USJ-R

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a lackluster performance that had their head coach fuming, the University of San Jose-Recoletos Jaguars will try to nab its first win when they battle the undefeated JoeMang’s Surplus-University of Cebu Webmasters in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the University of San Carlos gym.

USJ-R suffered its second straight loss in humiliating fashion over the weekend, falling to the USC Warriors, 68-93. The loss riled up Jaguars head coach Leode Garcia as he deemed his players’ performance lackluster.

In a conversation on Monday morning, Garcia said all he would ask from his team would be to not be intimidated by the opposing team.

“I just don’t want them to be scared of whomever it is they are playing against. I want them to be consistent in doing what’s best for the team,” said the sophomore head coach who led USJ-R to the finals last season.

But with most of his core no longer with the team, Garcia is working doubly hard to shape up a rookie-laden squad with just a few veterans left in Tricky Peromingan and Miguel Gastador.

“I just want them to play with heart,” added Garcia.

The task before the Jaguars however, is a daunting one as UC has flexed its muscles in every single game, which have all resulted in wins. Now at 3-0 (win-loss), the Webmasters are standing at the top of the league./dbs