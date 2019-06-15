USC Warriors rout USJ-R Jaguars in Cesafi Partner’s Cup

Games Sunday (Cebu Coliseum)

1:00 p.m. – USJ-R vs USPF (HS)

2:30 p.m. – ARQ-UV vs. Cebu Landmasters-Ateneo de Cebu (HS)

4:00 p.m. – Joemangs-UC vs. USPF (College)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos Warriors pulled away from the University of San Jose-Recoletos Jaguars late to come away with a 93-68 win in the college division of the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the USC gym.

Wingman Froilan Mangubat put on a shooting display from beyond the arc as he anchored a 24-7 run in the fourth to help the Warriors turn a 69-61 lead into a lopsided blowout. Mangubat finished with seven three-pointers to lead USC with 27 points.

Sommy Managor added 23 for USC, which improved to 2-1 after getting beaten by the University of Cebu on Thursday.

USJ-R, on the other hand, remained winless in two games so far this season.

High-flyer Miguel Gastador led the way for the Jaguars with 22 points while Elmer Echavez added 15.

Jaguars head coach Leode Garcia was less than pleased with how his players fought in the fourth when the Warriors made their run. Garcia ripped into his team right after the game, berating them for their “lack of effort and pride.”

USC actually led by 13 in the third, 59-46, but USJ-R rallied to cut the deficit down to five, 59-64, heading to the fourth canto. Mangubat, however, kicked things off in the fourth with a triple while Managor added a deuce to spark the Warriors’ getaway./dbs