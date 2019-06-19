Get to know more about Man of the World PH 2018 JP Ocat from Talisay City

Cebu City, Philippines—Did you know that aside from Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Christiana Ganados, another individual from Talisay City is set to represent the country in an upcoming international stint?

Talisaynon John Paul Ocat will wear the sash for the Philippines in the Man of the World 2019, which will be held from July 2 to 11, 2019.

San Juan City in Metro Manila will be the host city of the competition that will feature 40 candidates from across the globe.

Ocat told Cebu Daily News Digital that he is proud to come from the same city as Ganados.

“It was my intention to bring the City of Talisay to the national stage last year and a lady (Ganados) has again made our city proud! A few days ago I was told Talisay City is becoming a powerhouse of beauty and brains and I was happy. At least we made a mark! I love my city and I cannot wait to bring home the victory in God’s will,” he said.

Ocat also confirmed that he will be the first Cebuano to join this international pageant after winning the national title during the Misters of Filipinas 2018.

“I have been waiting for this for so long. To represent the country is an honor and a once in a lifetime experience,” he said.

Get to know more about Ocat as he shares with CDN Digital five fun facts about him beyond the sash and the crown.

1. He supports Cribs Foundation

Cribs Foundation is a safe house for sexually abused girls and abandoned children. Having been adopted by what he called an amazing family, Ocat is privileged to live a happy life.

He was sent to a good school, fed, and treated wonderfully by his family that he could not ask for more.

Out of gratitude and love, this 23-year-old model always wants to give back, making him an advocate of children’s welfare youth empowerment.

2. He loves to read and write

Call him poetic, melancholic or whatever but he put his emotions into words.

For him, there is something about writing that makes him feel able to express more.

He plays with words and just simply puts all his emotions on paper.

Author Lang Leav is his inspiration in writing. He loves all her books.

3. His favorite food is corned beef

Despite the six-pack abs Ocat has, he will

trade any food in this world for corned beef.

He said there is some elation that he can get out of it!

Other food he likes next to corned beef are pasta and steak.

4. He is a frustrated rapper

Ocat used to dream of being a rapper. He likes international singers like Eminem, Darke, and Cardi.

When he finds himself stressed out, he puts on some good music with a little rap for good vibes.

5. He dreamt of becoming a lawyer.

Ocat finished Bachelor of Arts in International Studies in Politics at the Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City.

But fate led him to work as a flight attendant.

Despite with the road he is taking now, working as a project specialist and joining the upcoming international pageant, Ocat is not closing his doors to becoming a lawyer. /bmjo