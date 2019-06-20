Fire razes 80 houses in Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 80 houses were razed in an early morning fire in Sitio Ibabao, Barangay Pusok in Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday, June 20.

Fire Officer 1 Mae Anne Bartolabac of Lapu-Lapu City Fire Station 1 in Hoopsdome said they received the alarm at 5:41 a.m.

It was raised to third alarm at 6:10 a.m.

At 6:26 a.m., the fire was declared under control.

Bartolabac said the fire started at the residence of a certain Regina Rosales.

However, she said fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

As of this writing, Bartolabac said their personnel are still overhauling the fire scene.

The affected residents are currently housed at the Barangay Pusok Mini Hoopsdome while the City Social Welfare Services (CSWS) office is currently conducting validation for the distribution of possible aid. / celr