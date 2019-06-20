Cebuana singer Golden Cañedo releases new song titled ‘More Than Before’

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebuana singer Golden Cañedo has something new for her fans.

The 16-year-old Kapuso singer released a new song titled, “More Than Before” under GMA Music.

Kapuso PR Girl confirmed this in an Instagram post.

“It’s finally here! Golden Cañedo officially releases #MoreThanBefore, an original composition from Vehnee Saturno! Stream it now,” the caption reads.

The Minglanilla native also promoted her new song through an Instagram post.

“Cause today, I can feel that I love you more than before,” she captioned her photo, which is part of the song’s lyrics.

She also shared the official poster of her new single on her Instagram story.

Cañedo is known as the first grand winner of GMA’s first season of “The Clash” singing competition in 2018.

She signed a contract with Kapuso Network after winning the competition.

Aside from “More Than Before”, Cañedo is also behind the voice of the songs like “Tayo Pa Rin” and “Nakikita Ba Ang Langit”, a theme song of GMA’s popular series, “Kara Mia.” /bmjo