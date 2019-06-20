Ex-convict killed in shootout with cops in Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 10-minute shootout with police officers in Barangay Tangke, Talisay City ended the life of a former convict, who went back to selling illegal drugs after being released from jail three months ago.

Ramil Amagos, 30, died after he sustained several gunshot wounds in the body during the shootout with Talisay City Police officers, who were conducting a buy-bust operation at past 1 p.m. on June 20 in Barangay Tangke, said Lieutenant Colonel Marlu Conag, Talisay Police Station chief, in an interview with CDN Digital.

Conag said that the team conducting the operation had already done the test buy and were approaching the house where Amagos was to arrest him.

But Amagos happened to look out the window of his house and saw the police officers approaching.

He then pulled out a gun and shot at the police officers, who managed to take cover.

A 10-minute shootout then ensued, and when it was over, Amagos lay dead inside his house with several gunshot wounds in his body.

This is the second time that a suspect in a buy-bust operation in Talisay City engaged police officers in a shootout in a span of a couple of days.

The first incident happened in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, on Sunday, June 16, where a drug suspect, Mikel Batayola, shot it out with police officers and managed to wound one of them.

Aside from that Batayola also managed to escape as the police officers were focusing on saving their wounded comrade. The wounded police officer survived.

In today’s operation, Conag said that they found out that Amagos had been released from the Talisay City Jail in March after serving time for possession of illegal drugs.

They then found out that he had gone back to selling illegal drugs and at past 1 p.m. they conducted the operation against Amagos.

Conag said that they also confiscated sachets of suspected shabu inside the house of the suspect, with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P17,000./dbs