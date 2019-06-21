DVMF invites ‘aspin’ owners to participate in ‘Asong Pinoy’ Day

Cebu City, Philippines—The Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) encourages dogs owners to participate in the ‘Asong Pinoy’ (ASPIN) Day, which will be held at the Plaza Sugbu on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

The annual celebration, which is organised by the Department of Verinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) in coordination with the Island Rescue Organization (IRO), aims to highlight “aspins” or “asong pinoy” and raise awareness that they are as important as pedigree dogs.

Dr. Jessica O. Maribojoc, city veterinarian, said that the ‘aspin’ adoptation display will start at 9 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m.

Aside from the adopt-a-dog program, the 1-day celebration also offers free veterinary medical services such as anti-rabies vaccination, deworming, and vitamin supplementation.

“Actually, dili lang buot pasabot nag aspin lang ang maka avail ana. Pwedi gihapon ta maka-kuan nila [pedigree dog] kay veterinary mission mani siya. But in regards to contest, naa tay criteria,” Dr. Maribojoc said.

(Actually, it doesn’t mean that only aspin can avail [the free veterinary medical services]. We can still entertain [pedigree dogs] because it is a veterinary mission. But in regards to contest, we have a criteria for that)

Dr. Maribojoc also encouraged dog owners to participate in their on-sight contests which will be held in the afternoon.

Last Asong Pinoy Day, DVMF recorded more than 200 dog owners who availed the free veterinary medical services in Cebu City. /bmjo