Parklane, four others lead respective brackets in HRRACI hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Parklane International Hotel, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, Diamond Suites and Residences, Pacific Cebu Resort, and Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa are currently leading in their respective brackets in the ongoing basketball competition of the Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI) 2019 Sportsfest.

Leading Bracket A in the Cebu City group of the competition is Parklane with its win-loss record of 3-1.

Parklane shrugged off its first game loss to Marco Polo by winning all of its next three games. It thrashed Pulchra, 95-60, then next routed Golden Peak, 95-40, before lambasting Maayo Hotel, 92-55, on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Capitol Parish Gym.

Sharing the lead in Bracket B is the Diamond Suites and Waterfront. Both hold a 4-1 win-loss records.

Diamond Suites inflicted Waterfront its only loss so far, 77-66, last June 6, 2019. It suffered its first loss at the hands of Montebello, which was its first assignment of the tournament.

Since then, it has also won all of its games.

Aside from Waterfront, Diamond Suites has taken the scalp of Cebu Grand Hotel, 79-67, Bai Hotel, 61-53, and survived a close shave against Radisson Blu, 66-62.

Waterfront, for its part, won its first game against Radisson, then squeaked past Cebu Grand, 56-54, before losing to Diamond Suites. However, it came back with two straight wins against Quest Hotel, 76-41, and Bai Hotel, 60-51.

In the Mactan Group, currently taking the top spot is Pacific Cebu Resort, which won all of its four games so far.

The current leader won its two games against Movenpick, 89-50, 75-69, and Plantation Bay, 57-55, 66-58, at the Sta. Lucia Villa Magallanes.

Because there are only six teams in the Mactan group, the elimination will follow a double round robin format.

Ruling Bracket B is Shangri-La Mactan, with a similar 4-0 card.

It devastated Crimson twice, 96-59 and 104-65, then handed Maribago Bluewater its first two straight losses, 103-78, and 89-50.

The top four teams each from Cebu and Mactan will meet in the knockout crossover quarterfinals after the eliminations.

The top 2 from each group will then meet in the semifinals, which will follow a round-robin format. The top 2 will contest the title while those in the lower ranks will battle for third place. /bmjo