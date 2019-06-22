When do you know it’s time to end the relationship?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The ‘spark’ has faded, something went off, and fights have taken over sweet words in your relationship.

You probably find yourself asking the questions: “Should I break up with him (or her)? Or should I hang in and give it one more chance?”

Every relationship undergoes a rough patch. But what if this is more than just a rough patch?

We listed down five red flags (based from experience!) that will tell you that it is time to let a relationship go.

You stop growing as an individual

Being in a relationship should allow you to grow both as a person and as a couple. If you are in this relationship, congratulations!

However, if you see yourself stagnant and you start losing your identity just to conform to the other person’s demand of who you should be then… it is really time to rethink. No one should dictate you to change the person that you already are.

Your partner keeps doing the same mistake

You know it is time to leave when your partner keeps repeating the same mistake. Cheating and lying are on top of the list. Ran away fast from people who exhibit these behaviors and NEVER look back.

Your partner wants to change you

Another sign that you need to let your relationship go is when your partner demands to change something from you.

Don’t get this wrong. Change is okay. But only if it is for the betterment of the relationship.

If your partner insists that you change because he wants you to project a certain image to his family, friends and workmates then think hard about what your relationship means to you and him. Most of the time, it’s best to just let it go.

Your partner doesn’t communicate with you

One of the main reasons why relationships fail is misunderstanding.

If your partner refuses to communicate with you always and doesn’t want to fix your heated argument yesterday, then it’s a sign that you need to leave.

Your partner doesn’t appreciate your effort

If your partner never appreciates your effort despite you trying to move mountains to spend time with him or her, then take it as a clue that you might be taken for granted.

Make sure though that you are not misunderstanding the love language. Your partner may not have said how valuable you are but maybe she showed it in action. If there’s complete coldness and you just have dinner just because you need to eat, then stop. It is not good to invest your time and effort to the person who doesn’t see your value.

We’re not saying to immediately end the relationship. Again, every relationship goes through a rough patch. But if you see these red flags waving infront of your face, give it much thought.

Think twice, even thrice, and think well.